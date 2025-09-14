Shierdu Children’s Wooden Cactus Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Shierdu Children’s Wooden Cactus Toys are being recalled for being a choking hazard. The toy violates the Small Parts Ban. It is intended for children under the age of three, so this poses a risk of serious injury or death from choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Yiwu Shiyi Trading Company of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Shierdu Wooden Building Block Cactus Balls toy. The toy consists of 28 pieces: a natural wood color base with holes and wooden bulbous segments with pegs that are painted yellow, light green, dark green, blue, red, and gray. They attach to each other to form a cactus. The word “SHIERDU” and the model number SY-016 are printed on the label located on the packaging.

This toy was sold on Amazon from October 2022 through August 2025 for about $17.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product on the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you bought this product, immediately take the toy away from children. Contact Yiwu Shiyi Trading for a full refund. You will be asked to throw the product away and to send a photo of the disposed product to the company.