Shore Lunch Breader & Batter Mix Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Shore Lunch Breader & Batter Mix is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One illness has been reported to date; that person has recovered. The recalling firm is Homegrown Family Foods.

This item was primarily distributed in retail stores in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The product was for sale between April 29 and May 1, 2025.

The recalled product is Shore Lunch Oven Style Breader & Batter Mix that is packaged in a 6 ounce box. The best by dates for this item are April 23, 2025 through February 25, 2026. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 2473912000. Lot numbers for this product are RP117050, RP120012, RP120011, RP120013, RP123249, RP123389, RP129004, RP129005, and RP129006. The best by date and lot code are on the top of the box, and the UPC number is on the bottom of the box.

The firm was notified on April 23, 2025 that a customer’s daughter had an allergic reaction after consuming this product. That is what triggered the recall.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.