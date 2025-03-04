Southwest Salad Kit Recalled For Undeclared Wheat and Fish

by

Southwest Salad Kit is being recalled because it may contain wheat and fish, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Little Leaf Farms.

The product was produced during a single run on February 19, 2025. One pallet of 96 cases, or 576 individual salads, is included in this recall. The company thinks that fewer than 20 individual salad kits were incorrectly assembled.

This item was distributed at the retail level in these states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. The Southwest Salad Kits were distributed to retail stores including Ahold USA Freetown, Kilduff, Stew Leonard’s, Associated Grocers of New England, Shapiro Produce, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc (Hatfield) between February 20 and February 22, 2025.

The recalled product is Southwest Salad Kit that is packaged in a clear plastic clamshell. The lot number has 050011 as the first six digits. This number is printed on the bottom left of the package. The Enjoy By Date on this item is 03/08/2025. The recall was triggered when one consumer saw incorrect ingredients on the label.

If you bought this product with that lot number and cannot consume wheat or fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.