Southwind Foods Frozen Shrimp Recall For Cesium-137 Updated

The recall of Southwind Foods frozen shrimp for possible cesium-137 contamination is being updated again with more brands, types, and package sizes. That recall, published on August 21, 2025, was for Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street shrimp. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Southwind Foods of Carson, California.

The bagged, frozen shrimp products were distributed between June 24 to September 16, 2025 to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. No pictures of the recalled products were provide din the recall notice.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the item numbers, UPC numbers, and best by dates, at the FDA web site. The newly added brands include Winco, Master Catch, Tovala, and Kroger.

Please look at that list carefully. If you bought any of the shrimp listed, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the shrimp so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.