Sultan Fried Falafel with Tahini Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

Sultan Fried Falafel with Tahini is being recalled in Canada because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or fatal reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Sultan Food Products.

This product was sold in the provinces of Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario at the retail level. It is Sultan Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce that is packaged in a 500 gram white pouch with a green area that has the company name printed in white on a red background. A picture of the product is also on the label.

The UPC number that is tamped on the label is 8 26988 29061 1. The codes are 25NO30 Best Before 24150 and 25NO30 Best Before 24152.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is making sure the product is removed from store shelves and is launching a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens a notice will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this item and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, of you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.