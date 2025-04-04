Supercan Pig Ear Slivers Pet Treats Recalled For Salmonella

by

Supercan Pig Ear Slivers pet food treats are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This poses a risk to pets as well as humans who handle the treats and their pets. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Supercan Bulk of Miami, Florida.

Pets that have eaten products contaminated with Salmonella bacteria can get sick. And there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and can have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers of this pathogen and can infect other animals or humans. If your pet has eaten the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled product is Supercan Pig Ear Slivers – Thick Cut Piggy Ear Slices pet treats. They are packaged in a pink and yellow plastic bag that weighs 15.9 ounces. Each bag holds 500 slivers. The expiration date for this item is 11/09/2026.

The recall was triggered when samples of the product tested by the Washington State Department of Agriculture were positive for the pathogen. This item was distributed starting on April 11, 2024 in North 40 stores in Washington state.

If you purchased this product, do not feed it to your pet. Throw it away in a secure trash can, in some other container so people and other animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.