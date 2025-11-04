Supreme Produce Peach Salsa Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Supreme Produce Peach Salsa is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Supreme, doing business as Supreme Produce.

This item was sold in Kroger stores under the Supreme Produce brand in these states: Illinois, Colorado, Georgia, Washington, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oregon, and Michigan. The salsa is packaged in clear plastic grab-n-go containers containing 14 ounces of the salsa. This item is no longer available for sale but consumers might still have it in their home refrigerators.

The recalled item is Supreme Produce Peach Salsa with UPC number 85006540364 and best by dates ranging from 10/12/2025 to 10/29/2025. Even though the use by date is in the past, consumers need to be aware of this recall since Listeria food poisoning symptoms can take a long time to appear. The recall was triggered by Moonlight Peaches yellow and white peaches were recalled for possible Listeria contamination. Moonlight peaches were used to make this salsa.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the salsa away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this salsa, monitor your heath for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.