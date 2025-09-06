TEMI Go Basketball Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

TEMI Go Basketball Toys are being recalled for choking hazard because the small balls included with the toy violates the small ball ban. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Shan tou shi bei bei jia mao yi you xian gong si, doing business as TEMI Toys, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is TEMI GO Basketball Toys. It contains small balls and is specifically marketed for children under the age of three, posing a deadly choking hazard. The toy has five multicolored levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toy is 13 inches at all and 4 inches wide. It comes with three yellow balls. The words “TEMI GO BASKETBALL” are printed on the front of the product packaging. There is no UPC number for this product.

About 660 of these toys were sold in the United States. They were available for purchase from Amazon from September 2024 through April 2025 for between $10.00 and $18.00.

If you purchased this toy, immediately take it away from children. Contact TEMI Toys for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to the company.