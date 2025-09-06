Evergreen Farm Juices Recalled For Lack of Pasteurization

by

Evergreen Farm Juices are being recalled for lack of pasteurization and sanitation records. Juices need to be sterilized for safety reasons. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Evergreen Orchard Farm of Hamilton, New Jersey.

These recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. All products are Evergreen Farm brand. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled items include Korean Pear Juice that is packaged in 4 ounce foil pouches. There are 25 foil pouches per case. The code information is P20261110 and P20261130. Also recalled is Grape Juice, also packaged in 4 ounce foil packages, 25 pouches per case. The code information for that product is G20261215.

Finally, Jujube Juice is also recalled. It is also packaged in 4 ounce foil ouches, 25 pouches per case. The code information stamped on the product label is J20260910 and J20261110.

If you bought any of these juice products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you drank these juices, monitor your health for the symptoms of food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.