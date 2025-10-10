Tempo USA Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Recalled

by

Tempo USA Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers are being recalled because they pose a serious burn hazard. The pressure cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, so hot contents can escape. The firm has received 11 reports of incidents where contents were expelled under pressure, including eight reports of severe burn injuries. The recalling firm is Tempo International of Aventura, Florida. This product was manufactured in China.

These pressure cookers were sold at ALDI stores nationwide between January 2016 and December 2019 for about $40.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

This recall is for all Ambiano electric pressure cookers with model numbers 93550 (KY-318B), 96775 (KY-318A), and 98527 (6L-PC). The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are either six-quart or eight-quart capacity. The brand name Ambiano appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label. The model number of the recalled pressure cookers is also printed on the permanent product label on the bottom of the cooker.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can contact Tempo or ALDI for a refund. You can also either return the intact pressure cooker to any ALDI retail store, or you can submit a photo of the pressure cooker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model and date code to Tempo.