TGD Cuts Salsa and Veggie Trays Recalled For Salmonella

TGD Cuts Salsa and Veggie Trays are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is TGD Cuts of Jessup, Maryland.

The recalled tub and tray items have use by dates that range from 5/20/2025 to 5/28/2025. They were sold to retail and foodservice location in these states: Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

The recalled products include Salsa Hot packaged in 6 12 ounce containers, with UPC number 840219170534 and use by date 5/25/2025, Salsa Mild in 6 12 ounce containers with UPC number 840219170541 and use by date 5/24/25, Salsa Mild in 5 pound containers with UPC number 840219140445 and Julian Date 25134, and Salsa Mild in 5 pound containers with UPC number 840219140445 and use by date 5/27/2025.

Also recalled is Cucumber Sliced/Grape Tomato 50/2 ounce, with UPC number 840219184784 and use by date 5/22/2025, Cucumber Sliced Unpeeled in 5 pound containers with UPC number 840219160733 and Julian date 25129, Cucumber Sliced Unpeeled in 50/2 ounce obtainers with UPC number 840219170657 and use by date 5/19/2025, and Cucumber Spears in 50/2 ounce containers with UPC number 840219179971 and use by date 5/19/2025. You can see pictures of more product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not sell them or serve them to others and do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.