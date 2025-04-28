Three Rivers Golden Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Three Rivers Golden Raisins are being recalled because they contain sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites, as well as anyone who has asthma, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is the repackager, Shasta Traders Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

People who are sensitive to sulfites may have symptoms including dermatitis, hives, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can occur. Children who have chronic asthma, and asthmatics who are dependent on steroids, are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat foods that contain sulfites.

The recalled product is Three Rivers Golden Raisins that are packaged in a clear 400 gram plastic bag with bright blue top and bottom. The name of the company and product is on the front. The UIPC number for this item is 793283750198. The raisins may have been distributed throughout New York State.

Routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and analysis by the New York State Food Laboratory found that the product contained high levels of sulfites. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving can cause severe reactions. The raisins contain 128.76 milligrams of sulfites per serving.

If you purchased this product and you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, do not eat it. You can throw the raisins away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.