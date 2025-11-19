Tops Jams Recalled Because They Contain the Color Carmoisine

by

Tops Jams are being recalled because they contain the unapproved food dye carmoisine, that can cause health problems in some people. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, the dye can alter the function of the liver and kidneys, and can induce cancer. The safe level of consumption of this dye is low dose.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mangalm of Newark, California.

Al of Tops Mixed Fruit Jams and Tops Strawberry Jams are included in this recall. The recalled products are Mixed Fruit Jam packaged in 475 gram containers with the best before date 10/06/2026 and batch number 4F1101. Also recalled is Strawberry Jam, also packaged in 475 gram containers, with the best before date of 10/06/2026 and batch number 4F1101.

The jams were distributed to the states of Utah, Portland, Washington, and California. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

An FDA inspection triggered the recall. The company has stopped production of these jams.

If you purchased these jams, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. The recall notice also stated, “If you feel unwell after consuming the product, please seek medical attention and mention the product.”