Tostitos Cantina Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips Recalled For Milk

Tostitos Cantina Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay.

This item was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and e-commerce distributors in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The chips were available for purchase starting on March 7, 2025.

The recalled product is Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips that are packaged in a 13 ounce flexible bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 28400 52848.

The bag must have both “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 20 MAY 2025 and one of the following manufacturing codes where “XX” is any number from 30 to 55: 471106504, 18 13:XX OR 471106505, 85 13:XX OR 471106506, or 85 13:XX, OR 471106507 85 13:XX.

If you purchased these chips and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.