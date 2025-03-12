Trinidad Black Beans Recalled For Pesticide Residue

by

Trinidad Black Beans are being recalled because they have elevated levels of a pesticide MBC (carbendazim) thiophanate-methyl. Becasue this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illness or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Trinidad Benham Corp. of Denver, Colorado.

That pesticide is a probable human carcinogen. It can affect the liver and thyroid, and may have adverse effects on the human reproductive system.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in the states of Arizona, California, Idaho, and Oregon. It is Trinidad Black Beans that are dried beans, packaged in a 16 ounce (1 pound) plastic bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 70552 70412 1.

The BEST IF USED BY 07OCT25 W Code can be interpreted as follows: 07: Day of Month Produced OCT: Month Produced 25: Year produced plus 1 W: Plant designator = Moses Lake, WA. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can discard the dried beans according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.