Troemner Farm Pfeffernusse Cookies Recalled For Allergens

Troemner Farm Pfeffernusse Cookies are being recalled because they may contain milk, wheat, and soy, three of the nine main food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Troemner Farm of Atlantic Mine, Michigan.

The recalled item is Troemner Farm Pfeffernusse Cookies that are packaged in 6 ounce and 12 ounce containers. They were distributed in retail stores in Hancock and Calumet, Michigan. The product can be identified by the brand name, product name, and weight.

The recall was triggered when the missing labeling was found during routine inspections. The problem was caused by human error.

If you bought these cookies and you cannot eat milk, wheat, or soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.