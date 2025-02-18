Tumblers U Bake Pizza Recalled in Canada For Mustard

by

Tumblers U Bake Pizza is being recalled in Canada because it may contain mustard, one of that country’s major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to mustard could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one allergic reaction reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Tumblers Pizza.

This pizza was sold at the retail level in the province of Saskatchewan. The recalled products include Tumblers All Dressed Pizza (U Bake) that is packaged in a 1.8 kilogram box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 41365 81038 4. All codes where mustard is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Tumblers Super Pizza (U Bake) that is packaged in a 1.8 kilogram box. The UPC number for this product is 7 41365 81039 1. All codes where mustard is not declared on the product label are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and you cannot eat mustard for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pizza away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.