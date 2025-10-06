Twin Marquis Thick Shanghai Style Noodles Recalled For Egg

by

Twin Marquis Thick Shanghai Style Plain Noodles are being recalled becasue they may contain eggs, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Twin Marquis of Brooklyn, New York.

This product was sold in ethnic retail stores nationwide. The recalled product was made on May 20, 2025 at the company’s production facility in Brooklyn. The recall was triggered when a complaint from a distributor was received.

The recalled product is Twin Marquis Thick Shanghai Style Plain Noodle that is packaged in 16 ounce clear plastic bags. There are red and green banners on the product package and Chinese characters printed in red and white. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 760941103016. And the date code for this item is 05520.

If you purchased this item and cannot consume egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.