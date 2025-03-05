Vaaniy Foods Frozen Porotta Recall Updated in Canada For Milk

by

The Vaaniy Foods Frozen Porotta recall is being updated in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who has lactose intolerance, or anyone who is allergic to milk protein could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Vaaniy Food Inc.

The recalled food is a type of bread. It was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. This recall is an update of an earlier recall issued in February for the product packaged in a different size.

The recalled item is Vaaniy Foods Frozen Porotta that is packaged in a 400 gram plastic container. There are six pieces in each container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 902550 003475. The best before date for this item is August 2026.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has launched a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens that recall will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this item and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.