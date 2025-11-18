Vampire Slayer Cheese Recalled Again For Possible Listeria

by

Vampire Slayer Cheese is being recalled again for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. In June 2025, the company’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds were recalled for Listeria contamination. This time, the company’s Garlic Cheddar cheese is recalled. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Face Rock Creamery of Bandon, Oregon.

The recall was triggered when the FDA took environmental samples of the processing area where the cheese is packaged. The samples were positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The cheese itself has not tested positive for any contaminants.

The recalled product is 6 ounce blocks of Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Cheese. The cheese has a use by date of 11/4/26. It is wrapped in clear plastic with a green label and white printing. It was sold only at the Face Rock flagship store that is located at 680 2nd Street SouthEast in Bandon, Oregon. About 16 units of the cheese were sold between November 10, 2025 at 3:30 pm Pacific time and November 13, 2025 at 3:30 pm Pacific time.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.