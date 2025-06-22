Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds Recalled For Listeria

by

Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Face Rock Creamery of Bandon, Oregon.

The cheese curds were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in northern California (Monterey, Fresno, and all locations north of those towns, and in northern Nevada (Carson City, Reno, and Sparks).

The recalled product is Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds. The curds are packaged in a sealed plastic cup with a lid that has a green label and white printing. The UPC number 8 51222 00528 7 is stamped on the label. The lot numbers 20250519VS01 and 20250519VS02, and the Use By date of 08292025 are also printed on the product label.

A routine sampling program conducted by the company discovered the pathogen. The firm has notified the FDA and the Oregon Department of Agriculture about this issue.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the cheese curds away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.