Vanilla G. Nutt Ice Cream Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

Vanilla G. Nutt Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ice Cream Factory of Mount Vernon, New York.

The ice cream was sold in New York state, at Golden Krust retail stores in Mount Vernon and White Plains, and at Farm Country Supermarket in Queens New York through direct delivery.

The recalled product is Vanilla G. Nutt Ice Cream that is packaged in plastic pints and half gallon containers and in white paper coated quart containers. The UPC number for the pint size is 8 56781 00361 3, the UPC number for the quart size is 8 56781 00362 0, and the UPC number for the half gallon size is 8 56781 00363 7. The expiration date for all of these sizes is March 2027. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

If you purchased this ice cream in those sizes and with those UPC numbers and that expiration date, and cannot consume almonds for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.