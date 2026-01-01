Veggie Paradise Vegan Bacon Slice Recalled For Wheat

by

Veggie Paradise Vegan Bacon Slice is being recalled in Canada because it contains wheat, a major food allergen, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat protein, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reactions or illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Veggie Paradise.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. It is Veggie Paradise Vegan Bacon Sliced that is packaged in a shrink wrap clear package that weighs 300 grams. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 13794 00030 5 and the best before date is SEP 24/2026 (September 24, 2026).

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. If you bought this product and you cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.