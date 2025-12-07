Vincenzo’s Sweet and Savory Mix Recalled For Salmonella

by

Vincenzo’s Sweet and Savory Mix is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Vincenzo’s. The recall was triggered by the company.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The recalled item is Vincenzo’s Sweet and Savory Mix, which is a snack mix featuring nuts and dried fruits. It is packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 2372188 015120. The code number is 7219, and the best before date on the label is 2025.DE 10 (December 10, 2025).

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.