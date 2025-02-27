Vitafer-L Gold Liquid Supplement Recalled as Unapproved Drug

by

Vitafer-L Gold Liquid dietary supplement is being recalled because it contains undeclared tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products that is prescribed for male erectile dysfunction. This ingredient cannot be used in dietary supplements, which makes this product an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established. There have been no reports of adverse events received to date by the company. The recalling firm is Natural Dior LLC.

Tadalafil can interact with nitrates in some prescription drugs and can cause a significant drop in blood pressure that can be life threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take these types of prescription drugs.

The dietary supplement is made with iron and vitamins and is used as a state indication. The following lot numbers and expiration dates are included in this recall:

Lot 7021-2304 – Exp. April 2025

Lot 7017-2304 – Exp. April 2025

Lot 7040-2305 – Exp. May 2025

Lot 10020-2402 – Exp. February 2026

Lot 10011-2404 – Exp. April 2026

Lot 7695-2307 – Exp. Not specified

Lot R6715-2303 – Exp. March 2025

Lot 7292-2305 – Exp. May 2025

Lot 9669-2403 – Exp. March 2025

Lot 10060-2404 – Exp. April 2026

This item was sold nationwide through Amazon and Walmart and was exported to Miami, Florida through an importer. If you purchased this Vitafer-L Gold Liquid dietary supplement, stop using it immediately. Call your city to learn how to dispose of it properly, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.