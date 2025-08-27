Viva Raw Pet Food Recalled For Salmonella and Listeria

by

Two lots of Viva Raw pet food is being recalled for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses, either pet or human, have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Viva Raw of Charlotte, North Carolina.

These products were sold between July 2, 2025 and August 21, 2025 directly to consumers nationwide and to a small number of select retailers in the states of New York, Illinois, South Carolina, Kansas, Florida, California, and Arizona. The pet food is distributed as frozen one pound bricks in clear vacuum packaging. The lot number is printed on the top of the packaging.

The recall is for Lot 21495, which is Viva Ground Beef for Dogs and Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies; and Lot number 21975, which is Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs, Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs, Viva Chicken for Cats, and Viva Pure Chicken. Routine testing conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture found the potential for contamination.

Both of these pathogens can make animals and people sick. The risk for people is that the animals can pass the pathogens on to the humans in the household in several ways. First, if the person handling the food does not wash their hands and isn’t careful about cross-contamination, the pathogen can contaminate the kitchen. Second, the pet can pass these pathogens in their feces, which can get onto carpet and furniture, and can also contaminate areas outside. And third, the pathogens can get onto toys and dishes, and human contact with those objects can result in illness.

If you bought these pet foods, do not feed them to your pets. You can throw them away in a secure trash can so that other pets and wildlife can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. If you throw the products away, you can contact Viva Raw for a refund.

If you fed your pet any of these foods and they seem sick, contact your veterinarian. If you bought these foods and your pet is fine, it’s a good idea to monitor them and your family members for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for a week, and for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes poisoning for 70 days, since pets that seem healthy can carry these bacteria. Contact your veterinarian or your family healthcare provider if anyone does get sick.