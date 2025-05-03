Williams Farms Repack Tomatoes Recalled For Salmonella

by

Williams Farms Repack tomatoes and H&C Farms tomatoes are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these tomatoes. The recalling firm is H&C Farms Label of Lodge, South Carolina.

The sizes of tomatoes that have been recalled are 4×5 2 layer, 60 ct 2 layer, and 3 ct trays under the Williams Farms Repack label, and 5×6 25 lb, 6×6 25 lb under the H&C Farms Label. There are no UPC numbers for these products, except for the 3 count trays, which is 0 33383 65504 8. The lot codes are R4467 and R4470.

The tomatoes were distributed at the retail level in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They were available for purchase between April 23, 205 and April 28, 2025.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually get sick from 12 hours up to one week after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Complications from this infection can include infected aneurysms, endocarditis, arthritis, and high blood pressure.

Please check to see if you purchased these tomatoes. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination, and do not sell them or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.