Willow Marsh Farm Raw Milk Recalled For Listeria in New York

Willow Marsh Farm raw milk is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination in New York, according to an email sent by the New York State department of Agriculture and Markets. No illnesses have been reported to the firm to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk. The farm is located at 343 Hop City Road, Ballston Spa in Saratoga County.

A sample of the milk that ws collected by an inspector from the Department was found to be contaminated with the pathogen. On January 30, 2025, the farm was notified of a preliminary positive test result. More testing that was completed on February 4, 2025 confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample. The producer now cannot sell raw milk until more sampling indicates that the product is free of the harmful bacteria.

If you purchased raw milk from Charles B. Curtis, doing business as Willow Mark Farm, dispose of it immediately. You can pour the milk down the drain as long as you sanitize the sink afterwards with a mild bleach solution, or you can take it back to the place of purchase.

If you drank this Willow Marsh Farm raw milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include nausea and diarrhea, which can develop into a stiff neck, high fever, severe headache, and muscle aches. If you do get sick, call your doctor.