Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettle Recalled For Burn Hazard

Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettle is being recalled because it poses a burn hazard. The kettle’s infuser basket lid is loose and can fall off while the kettle is in use. The company has received at least 10 reports of incidents, including five resulting in injuries or scalding because the lid fell off. The recalling firm is Synergy Housewares LLC, of Coconut Creek, Florida, the importer. These tea kettles were manufactured in China.

The recall is for Wolfgang Puck petite tea kettles sold with a removable tea infuser basket. The stainless steel tea kettle has a 14 ounce capacity. It has a curved stainless steel handle and the body of the kettle comes in different colors. It was sold in the colors beige, black, pink, and red. The six digit lot codes on the bottom of the kettle are 022020, 022021, 022022, 042022, 022023 or 032023. About 40,000 of these kettles were sold in the United States.

The kettles were sold at the HSN web site and on the television network from August 2020 through January 2025 for about $20.00. You can see more pictures of the kettles at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you bought this tea kettle, stop using it immediately. Contact Synergy Housewares for a free new lid.