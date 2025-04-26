Zaarah Herbals Powders Recalled For Lead and Arsenic

by

Zaarah Herbals powders are being recalled because they contain elevated levels of lead and arsenic. Not all of the products contain both heavy metals. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have occurred in relation to this issue. The recalling firm is New York Wholesale Group of Hicksville, New York.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure. Consuming arsenic can cause cancer, heart disease, lung disease, IQ loss, diabetes, and neurological problems. And its effect is much more serious in infants and young children because they are growing rapidly. Inorganic arsenic is the more serious form. The recall notice did not state whether or not the arsenic is organic or inorganic.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in the states of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and California. No pictures of these products were provided in the recall notice. They are all Zaarah Herbals brand.

The recalled products include Bhringraj Powder packaged in 100 gram clear jars with gold lids. The UPC number is 6 35028 99973 1, the batch number is BJ 04, and the manufactured date is July 2022. This product has elevated levels of lead and arsenic.

Also recalled is Gurmar Powder, also packaged in 100 gram clear jars with gold lids. The UPC number is 6 35028 99969 4, the batch number is GD 04, and the manufactured date is July 2022. This product has elevated levels of lead.

Vasaka Powder, packaged in 100 gram clear jars with gold lids, is also recalled. The UPC number for this product is 6 35028 99967 0, the batch number is VK 04, and the manufactured date is July 2022. This product has elevated levels of lead.

Finally, Rasayan Churan is recalled. It is also packaged in 100 gram clear jars with gold lids. The UPC number for this product is :6 35028 99966 3, the batch number is RY 04, and the manufactured date is July 2022. This item has elevated lead levels.

If you bought any of these products, do not consume them. You should discard them according to your community’s guidelines, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.