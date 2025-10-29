Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush and Ca$hew Cow Bars Recalled

by

Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush and Ca$hew Cow Bars are being recalled because they may contain, respectively, cashews and peanuts that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those nuts could have a serious reaction if they consume these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these candy bars. The recalling firm is Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

These candy bars were sold to retailers in Michigan and New York and were sold in retail stores. The recalled products are Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Full Size Bars with Lot number 174250 and Zingerman’s Ca$hew Cow Full Size Bars with Lot number 174250.

The Peanut Butter Crush bars are packaged in yellow and purple two ounce boxes. The Ca$hew Cow Bars are packaged in light blue and yellow two ounce boxes.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the Peanut Butter Crush Bars containing cashews and the Ca$hew Cow Bars containing peanuts were distributed in packaging that did not list those allergens.

If you purchased either of these candy bars and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.