9227-8712 Québec Pure Maple Syrup Recalled For Spoilage

by

9227-8712 Québec Pure Maple Syrup and L’Érabeille Pure Maple Syrup are being recalled in Canada for quality or spoilage issues. The containers have integrity defects. Bacteria that cause spoilage will most likely not make you seriously sick, but could cause nausea and vomiting. Anyone who is immune compromised or who has a chronic illness may have a more serious illness.

The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is 9227-8712 Québec Inc. The maple syrup was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

The recalled products include 9227-8712 Québec Inc. Pure Maple Syrup that is packaged in 540 milliliter bottles. The UPC numbers for this item that are stamped on the product labels are 6 27843 72614 2 and 6 27713 37937 9. All lot codes are included in the recall.

Also recalled is L’Érabeille Pure Maple Syrup that is also packaged in 540 milliliter containers. The UPC number that is stamped on that label is 8 74348 00204 8. All lot codes are included in this recall.

If you purchased either of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.