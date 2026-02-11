Al Kanater Halawa with Pistachio Recalled For Salmonella

by

Al Kanater Halawa with Pistachio is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Phoenicia Group Inc.

This recall was triggered by test results. This product was sold at the retail level nationally. You can see more product pictures at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled product is Al Kanater Halawa with Pistachio that is packaged in 450 gram clear plastic tubs with a green lid. You can see the product through the container. The printing is black, and the name of the product is printed in white on a green banner. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 92551 00006 8. The best before date for this item is 2027 MR 12 (March 12, 2027), and the lot number is H51203.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.