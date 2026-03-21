Auricchio Taleggio Cheese Recalled For Listeria Contamination

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Auricchio Taleggio Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product was provided in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Importations Mini Italia.

This product was sold in the province of Quebec. The recalled item is Auricchio Taleggio D.O.P. Cheese that is packaged in 200 gram containers. The type of container was not specified. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 004603 104099. The expiration date for this item is 07/07/2026 (July 7, 2026), and the code on the label is L 2532200. No picture of this cheese was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the cheese.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.