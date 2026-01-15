Banana Pudding Ice Cream Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Banana Pudding Ice Cream is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is House of Flavors of Ludington, Michigan.

The recalled ice cream was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include 2248 Banana Pudding Ice Cream that is packaged in 3 gallon containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 65265 81237 8, and the lot numbers for this item are 23222, 23283, 24019, 24051, 24248, 25070, and 25247.

Also recalled is 1972 Banana Pudding Ice Cream that is also packaged in 3 gallon containers. The UPC number for this product is 0 75196 00556 6 and the lot numbers printed on the carton are 22236, 23175, 24019, 24051, 25070, and 25247. More than 36,000 units of this ice cream are included in this recall.

If you bought either of these products and you are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.