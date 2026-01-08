by

Carrot Top Kitchens Hummus is being recalled because it contains sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food and Standards Division. Five varieties of hummus are included in this recall.

Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Carrot Top Country Kitchens, dong business as Carrot Top Kitchens of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The hummus was sold at Rochambeau Farm Store, located in Bedford, New York. It was also sold at farmers markets in the state of Connecticut.

The varieties of hummus included in the recall are:

Lemon Garlic Hummus

Lime Ginger Hummus

White Truffle Hummus

Sundried Tomato and Caper Hummus

Cherry Pepper Hummus

No other pictures of the recalled hummus varieties were included in the recall notice. Each variety was packaged in a plastic container that weighs 8 ounces (226 grams).

If you bought this hummus and cannot consume sesame for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.