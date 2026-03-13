Coco’s Alfredo and Cannoli Making Kits Recalled For Wheat

by

Coco’s Alfredo and Cannoli Making Kits are being recalled because they may contain wheat and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, and anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.

But because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Cocos Wholesale and Imports of Nashville, Tennessee.

These items were sold at the retail level in the state of Tennessee. No pictures of these products were included in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Coco’s Italian Market Heat-n-Eat Fettuccini Alfredo with homemade Alfredo Sauce. The package is 19 ounces (510 grams). The Alfredo is packaged in a microwaveable plastic container. The UPC number for this item is 0680334993607. The product number is 993607. All lot codes within the shelf life are included in the recall. The problem is that the label lists flour as as sub-ingredient of the shells but does not declare wheat on the label.

Also recalled is Coco’s Italian Market Cannoli Making Kit with 6 cannoli shells and cream. The package weighs 8 ounces and is sold frozen. The UPC number for this product is 0680334992716. Ricotta is listed on the label as a sub-ingredient of the cream, but milk is not listed on the label. The product number is 9927816. All lot codes within shelf life are included in the recall.

If you bought these products and cannot consume milk or wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.