Colombia Magnetic Board Games Recalled For Magnet Ingestion

Colombia Magnetic Board Games is being recalled because they pose a magnet ingestion hazard. The game pieces contain loose high powered magnets. When these magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can cause perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Surveying Accessories Cheaper, of Miami, Florida. The game was manufactured in Colombia.

The recalled product is Colombia Magnetic Board Games that violate the mandatory standard for toys. The game is a two-sided board with a storage bag and 32 multi-colored, magnetic pieces and two dice with one storage pouch. The original packaging included a piece of chocolate. “Colombia que Linda eres” is printed on the game’s board. “Cositas Colombianas” is printed on the front of storage box. Only the four and six-player versions of the board games are included in this recall.

This game was sold at Centro Envíos Aventura in Miami, Florida, and was also sold online at Amazon from April 2023 through June 2025. The toy cost between $20 and $50.

If you purchased this game, immediately stop using it and take it away from children. Contact Surveying Accessories Cheaper for a pre-paid shipping label to return the board games for a full refund in the original form of payment or a check.