Compliments Organic Dark Chocolate Recalled For Almonds

by

Compliments Organic Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt is being recalled in Canada because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Galerie au Chocolat Inc.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Compliments Organic Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt that is sold in 100 gram bars. The type of container or wrapping for this product was not mentioned. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 55742 51254 0. The expiration date for this item is 2026OC07, or October 7, 2026. And the lot number on the label is 5280.

If you bought this item and you cannot eat almonds for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the chocolate away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.