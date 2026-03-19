Costco Meatloaf With Mashed Potatoes Recalled For Salmonella

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Costco Meatloaf With Mashed Potatoes is being recalled in some states for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Costco Wholesale.

This recalled item was sold from March 2, 2026 to March 13, 2026 at Costco stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin, and in Puerto Rico.

The recalled product is Costco Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze. It has the item number 30783 that is stamped on the product label. No UPC number or expiration date were provided in the recall notice.

The problem is that an ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods Inc., announced a recall of a potentially contaminated ingredient, which was not specified, that was used in the meatloaf.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the meatloaf and potatoes away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.