LED Finger Beam Lights Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

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LED Finger Beam Lights are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. The toy violates the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because it contains button cell batteries that can be accessed by children. If these batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is ZMC Group of Los Angeles, California. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recall is for LED Finger Beam Lights, model number A10-8. The toy is packaged on a hand shaped cardboard backing with four colors (red, white, blue, and green) of light. Each light has three pre-installed AG3 button cell batteries. The packaging backing has the model number, the distributor and manufacturer, production date, and batch number that is printed on a sticker.

This toy was sold at various discount stores nationwide from August 2025 through March 2026. The cost was about $1.00.

If you purchased this toy, stop using it and immediately take it away from children. Contact ZMC group for a full refund or replacement product. You should remove the batteries, break each component in half, and submit a photo of the destroyed toy to the company. Remember the button cell batteries are hazardous, and should be recycled or disposed of according to your local hazardous waste procedures.