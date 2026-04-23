ReadyMeals Turkey Bacon Pretzel Sandwich Recalled For Sesame

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ReadyMeals Turkey Bacon Pretzel Sandwich is being recalled because it was made with sesame seeds that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. The sesame seeds are visible on the sandwich, but that ingredient must also be declared on the ingredient label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame who eats this product could have a serious reaction. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is F&S Fresh Foods of Vineland, New Jersey.

The recalled product is ReadyMeals Turkey Bacon & Cheddar Pretzel Duo Sandwich that is packed in a 10 ounce plastic clamshell container. It was sold in the state of Oregon at the retail level. The sandwich is sold in the refrigerated section of stores. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 26766 25036 3. The Best if Used By date is 04/06/26 and the Lot number is FSNW 089. Only 27 units were mislabeled.

If you purchased this sandwich and you cannot eat sesame, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.