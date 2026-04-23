FDA Warns Against Eating Gomez Shellfish Because of Norovirus

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The FDA is warning restaurants and food retailers against selling, serving, or eating Gomez Shellfish raw oysters and clams that were harvested from March 22 through April 9, 2026 in Washington state because of possible norovirus contamination. The shellfish were harvested from a portion of Hammersley Inlet in that state. They were sold to restaurants and retailers in the states of California, Oregon, Texas, and Washington and may have been distributed to other states. Gomez Shellfish LLC has the number WA-1724-SS.

Shellfish that is contaminated with norovirus can cause illness when eaten. While most people recover quickly from norovirus, some, especially the elderly and very young and those with compromised immune systems, can become seriously ill. Norovirus does not change the smell, taste, texture, or appearance of food.

This advisory covers all species of shell stock from Gomez that were harvested on the dates mentioned above. The FDA is monitoring the situation and will issue updates as new information becomes available.

If you purchased these oysters and clams, do not serve, sell, or eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping them so others can’t see them, or you can contact your distributor to arrange for a return and refund. Then clean and sanitize any area that may have come into contact with the shellfish, including food processing equipment, surfaces, and utensils.

If you ate these clams or oysters, monitor your health for the symptoms of norovirus. If you do get sick, see your doctor.