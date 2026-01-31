Dan-D Pak Macadamia Nuts Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Dan-D Pak Macadamia Nuts are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dan-D Foods Ltd.

These nuts were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

The recalled product is Dan-D Pack Raw Macadamia Nuts that are packaged in 100 gram clear plastic bags. There is a purple banner on top of the bag, along with a blue banner that describes the product. You can see the macadamia nuts in a circle in the center of the package. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 70795 52260 4. And the codes for this item are PDD: 2025.NO.06 BB: 2026.NO.06.

If you purchased these nuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these macadamia nuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.