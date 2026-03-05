Discovery Kitchens Beef Cabbage Rolls Recalled For Plastic

by

Discovery Kitchens Beef Cabbage Rolls are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of pieces of flexible plastic. This poses a choking hazard and may pose a GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Inovata Foods Corporation.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. The recalled product is Discovery Kitchens Beef Cabbage Rolls that are packaged in a 1.81 kilogram container. The type of container was not described in the notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 7993140002 8. And the codes for this product, which are the expiration dates, are 2027 JA20; 2027 JA21; and 2027 JA22. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.