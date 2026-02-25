Elite Treats Chicken Chips Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses, human or animal, have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Elite Treats of Boca Raton, Florida.

This product was sold to Florida Hardware, which sold it to feed stores located in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The recall was triggered after testing preformed by a third-party lab found contamination in a related yet commercially unreleased lot of the same product.

The recalled product is Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs that is packaged in 6 ounce black and gold bags with a picture of a dog and the product on the front. The lot number for this item is 24045 and the expiration date is 04/2027. Those numbers are located on the back side of the bag.

Pet food contaminated with Salmonella can sicken animals, and humans can be sickened by touching the product and then eating without washing their hands, or touching sick pets, who can excrete the pathogen in their feces.

If you bought this product, stop giving it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After you discard the product, wash any surfaces, utensils, or plates or bowls that may have come into contact with the treats. And monitor your pet’s health and your family’s health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week.