Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs Recalled For Undeclared Hazelnuts

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Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs are being recalled because they contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the package label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to that nut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lidl US.

The recalled product was sold in all Lidl locations in the states of Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. It was available for purchase between January 28, 2026 and March 11, 2026.

The recalled product is Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs – German Style Nougat that are packaged in a 3.52 ounce (100 gram) box. The box has a clear plastic top with a light green center panel that has the brand name in white on a red background. You can see the candy pieces, which are wrapped in gold foil with a ladybug icon on them, through the plastic. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 20304492. No expiration date or any other code is on the product label.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the candy so other people can’t eat it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.