FDA Warns of Norovirus in Oysters and Manila Clams From WA

The FDA is warning restaurants and consumers that some oysters and Manila clams harvested from Drayton Harbor in Washington state may be contaminated with norovirus. These oysters may be linked to a norovirus outbreak in Washington state.

The recalled items include raw oysters harvested by the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company (WA-1723-SS), and Manila clams harvested by the Lummi Indian Business Council (WA-0098-SS) on February 13 through March 3, 2026, from harvest area Drayton Harbor, Washington.

Restaurants in these states may have purchased the clams: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Washington. They may have been distributed to other states as well. And consumers in Washington state may have purchased the oysters.

Remember that foods contaminated with norovirus and other pathogens will look, smell, and taste normal. But eating these shellfish raw or undercooked may make you sick because the viruses can survive.

While most people with norovirus recover completely without medical intervention, some, especially those in high risk groups such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems, may need hospitalization, usually due to dehydration.

If you purchased any of these clams or oysters harvested by the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, take them back to the store where you bought them, or contact your distributor for a return and refund.

If you ate these oysters or clams, monitor your health for the symptoms of norovirus. If you do get sick, contact your doctor, who will report the illness to the health department.