First Street Dark Chocolate Raisins Recalled For Peanuts

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First Street Dark Chocolate Raisins are being recalled because the product may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts who eats this item could have a serious or life-threatening reaction. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Western Mixers Produce & Nuts of Ontario, California.

The problem is that the chocolate covered raisins may contain dark chocolate covered peanuts. The recalled product is First Street Dark Chocolate Raisins that are in a 9 ounce package. The raisins are packed in a clear plastic container. The lot code, which is printed on the side of the container, is lot number 260562.

These chocolate covered raisins were distributed to Cedraui, USA and sold at Smart & Final stores in the state of California. The company is recalling all supplies of the raisins out of an abundance of caution.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.