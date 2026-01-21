Florida Publix Store Recalls Roasted Chickens For Contamination

by

One Florida Publix store is recalling one flavor of oven roasted chicken for possible chemical contamination. The chickens may have come into contact with oven cleaning material. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Publix Super Markets.

The recalled product is Lemon Pepper Oven Roasted Chicken that was sold before 11:00 am on January 14, 2026 at the Publix store 0896, which is located at the Shoppes of Navarre Shopping Center in Navarre, Florida. The sell by date for the chicken was January 14, 2026. Chicken sold on or after 11:00 am on that day are not affected by this recall and is safe to eat.

If you bought this chicken sold at the store on that ate before 11:00 am, do not eat it. If you froze the chicken for later use, throw it out. You can throw the chicken away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see if, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.